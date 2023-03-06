Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, light rain is likely at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain occurred at isolated places in Rawalakot, Parachinar, Dir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Rawalakot 05mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 03, Drosh 01. Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 03 and Astore.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -05C, Kalam -02, and Gupis 00C.