Dry weather to prevail in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department, Thursday, forecast mainly dry weather in most districts of Sindh province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the weather remained dry in the province during the previous 24 hours while the lowest temperature was recorded in Mithi where the mercury dipped to 18 degrees Celsius mark.

The minimum temperature in Moen Jo Daro was recorded 19 degrees centigrade, Nawabshah and Sukkur 21 centigrade, Dadu 22 centigrade and minimum temperature in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta was recorded 23 centigrade each.