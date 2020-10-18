Dry weather to prevail next two months in Capital: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Spokesperson Khalid Malik Sunday said that dry weather would continued for next two months in Federal capital.

Talking to APP, he said in the mid of December there would be a chance of rain spell.

This prolong dry spell would lead to air pollution which caused smog creating allergies and health related issues, he added.

During the period, in northern areas light rain expected, he added.