Dry weather triggers seasonal viral disease in Hazara division

The climatic changes are the major cause of viral infections in the Hazara division where from last about one-month weather remained dry and caused an increasing number of cough, fever, chest infection and other diseases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The climatic changes are the major cause of viral infections in the Hazara division where from last about one-month weather remained dry and caused an increasing number of cough, fever, chest infection and other diseases.

While talking to APP, Dr. Nasir said that decreasing temperatures in most parts of Hazara division and drought have increased viral diseases like influenza, bronchitis, nasal allergy, asthma, sore throat, chest infection, pneumonia, dry cough and the mostly the victim of the chest infection are children and elders.

He disclosed that usually at the end of September mercury starts dropping in the upper parts of the Hazara division which triggers viral diseases like influenza and chest infections. In the hospitals and private clinics, a large number of patients have been seen.

In the wake of COVID-19, we all need to be careful about flu-related diseases particularly protect children and infants, use warm clothes to avoid flu and chest infections as prolonged dry weather has been forecasted in the region, Dr. Nasir added.