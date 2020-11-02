Dry weather triggers seasonal viral disease in Hazara division

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Ear Nose Throat (ENT), Specialist Dr. Tahir Iqbal on Monday said that dry weather is the major cause of viral infections in Hazara division as the number of patients of cough, fever, sore throat, chest infection and other diseases are increasing day by day.

Talking to APP, he said that decreasing temperatures in most parts of Hazara division and drought have increased viral diseases like influenza, bronchitis, nasal allergy, asthma, sore throat, chest infection, pneumonia, children and aged people are the main victim of dry cough and chest infection.

Dr. Tahir Iqbal said that usually at the end of September, mercury starts dropping in upper parts of Hazara division which triggers viral diseases like influenza and chest infections, but during the current season owing to the dry weather the number of patients have increased many folds.

Talking about the pandemic of COVID-19, he said that we all need to be careful about Flu-related diseases particularly protect children and infants, use warm clothes to avoid flue and chest infections as a prolonged dry weather has been forecast in the region.

He disclosed that according to the met department up till December Hazara division would receive very small amount of rain which would further increase the seasonal viral disease, we can only protect ourselves by opting precautionary measures, use of warm clothes and face mask.