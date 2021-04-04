Dry weather with chances of DRW

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.1 degree centigrade and 17.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 60 per cent at 8 am and 20 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:58 am and set at 18:36 pm tomorrow.