Dry weather with chances of DRW

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33.1 degree centigrade and 21.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 75 per cent at 8:00 a.m. and 38 per cent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:13 a.m. and set at 05:48 p.m. on Tuesday.