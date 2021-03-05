UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of Dust Raising Winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

  On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32.4 degree centigrade and 14.4 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 79 per cent at 8 am and 19 per cent at 5 pm.

  The sun will rise at 06:34 am and set at 18:18 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

