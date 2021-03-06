Dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of Dust Raising Winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30.6 degree centigrade and 15.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 71 per cent at 8: a.m. and 31 per cent at 5: p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:33 a.m. and set at 18:18 p.m. tomorrow.