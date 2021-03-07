Dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of Dust Raising Winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.8 degree centigrade and 17.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 56 per cent at 8 am and 39 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:32 am and set at 18:19 pm tomorrow.