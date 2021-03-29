UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather With Chances Of Dust Raising Winds Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

Dry weather with chances of dust raising winds forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.3 degree centigrade and 22.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 64 per cent at 8 am and 30 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:05 am and set at 18:33 pm tomorrow.

