Dry Weather With Chances Of Dust Raising Winds Expected

Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Dry weather with chances of dust raising winds expected

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office Monday forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded on the day were 29.3 degree centigrade and 17.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 76 per cent at 8 a.m. and 43 per cent at 5 p.m.

The sun will rise at 0630 hours and set at 1820 hours tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

