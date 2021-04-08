The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33.4 degree centigrade and 16.4 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 68 per cent at 8 am and 23 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:53 am and set at 18:39 pm tomorrow.