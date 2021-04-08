UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather With Chances Of Dust Raising Winds

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:38 PM

Dry weather with chances of dust raising winds

The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33.4 degree centigrade and 16.4 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 68 per cent at 8 am and 23 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:53 am and set at 18:39 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

SM completes Ramadan preparations, sets service ce ..

11 minutes ago

GCU to establish grand library in new campus

2 seconds ago

Football: French Ligue 1 table

3 seconds ago

Lille trace unlikely path towards French title

4 seconds ago

Board operational to deal change of investigation ..

6 seconds ago

US Slaps Sanctions on Myanmar's State Gem Company ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.