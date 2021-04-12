UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather With Chances Of Dust Raising Winds

Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:37 PM

Dry weather with chances of dust raising winds

The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.1 degree centigrade and 21.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 50 per cent at 8 am and 23 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:48 am and set at 18:41 pm tomorrow.

