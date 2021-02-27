Dry weather with chances of gusty winds forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office forecast dry weather with chances of gusty winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 29.2 °C and 16.5 °C respectively in last 24 hours.

The humidity was recorded as 36 per cent at 8 am and 19 per cent at 5 pm on Saturday.

The sun will rise at 06:40 am and set at 18:13 pm tomorrow on Sunday.