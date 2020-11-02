Dry weather with chances of mist in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 31.4 degree centigrade and 13.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 89 per cent at 8 am and 31 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:28 am and set at 17:27 pm tomorrow.