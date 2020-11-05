UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather With Chances Of Mist In Morning

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30.2 degree centigrade and 13.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 83 per cent at 8 am and 30 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:30 am and set at 17:25 pm tomorrow.

