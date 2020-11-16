UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather With Chances Of Mist In Morning

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Dry weather with chances of mist in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.1 degree centigrade and 12.9 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 94 per cent at 8 am and 57 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:39 am and set at 17:18 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

