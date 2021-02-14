Dry weather with chances of mist in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 26.5 degree centigrade and 10.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 88 per cent at 8 am and 45 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:53 am and set at 18:03 pm tomorrow.