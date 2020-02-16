Dry weather with chances of mist in morning forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 27.2 degree centigrade and 9.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 87 per cent at 8 am and 22 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:51 am and set at 18:06 pm tomorrow.