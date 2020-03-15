UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather With Chances Of Mist In Morning Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Dry weather with chances of mist in morning forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 24.5 degree centigrade and 12.7 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 89 per cent at 8 am and 42 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 6:22 am and set at 18:24 pm tomorrow.

