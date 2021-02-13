MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28.2 degree centigrade and 10.4 degree centigraderespectively. The humidity was recorded 94 per cent at 8 am and 35 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:54 am and set at 18:02 pm tomorrow.