Dry weather with chances of wind, thunderstorm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted mainly hot and dry weather over most districts of the province.

However, it said that cloudy weather conditions with chance of isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Buner, Lower & Upper Dir, Chitral, Bannu, North Waziristan, Kurram and Khyber districts.

Dust raising wind is also expected in some plain areas of the province.

During the last 24 hours mainly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province. However, Rain-wind/thunderstorm also occurred over a number of places in the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Cherat 33, Mamad Gut 30, Bajaur (Pashat 14, Khaar Trace), Malamjaba & Landi Kotal 10 (each), Buner 09, Kakul 08, Peshawar (A/P 06, City 04), Saidu Sharif 05, Dir &Takht Bhai 04 (each), Kalam, Balakot Ghalani-Mohmand 03 (each), Timergara 02, Pattan-Kohistan 01, D.

I. Khan A/P and Tirah-Khyber Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 24/18, Chitral 25/14, Timergara 22/18, Dir 20/08, Mirkhani 23/11, Kalam 15/04, Drosh 25/13, Saidu Sharif 21/14, Pattan 22/19, Malam Jabba 10/05, Takht Bhai 25/17, Kakul 17/10, Balakot 19/13, Parachinar 26/09, Bannu 26/15, Cherat 16/11, D.I. Khan 28/19.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 28°C each in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu.