Open Menu

Dry Weather With Chilly Condition In Hilly Areas Predicted For KP

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Dry weather with chilly condition in hilly areas predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted dry weather over most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during morning and night hours.

It said that foggy conditions were expected at isolated places over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Peshawar. While dense fog in isolated packets over Rashakai to Swabi as well as over highway from Swabi to Jahangira in late night and early morning was also expected.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather prevailed in most districts of the province.

rainfall Recorded (in mm) during Last 24 hours at Different Station of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 30/15, Chitral 26/06, Timergara 28/11, Dir 28/11, Mirkhani 25/05, Kalam 22/00, Drosh 26/10, Saidu Sharif 28/08, Pattan 31/13, Malam Jabba 18/05, Takht Bhai 31/13, Kakul 25/08, Balakot 29/09, Parachinar 21/08, Bannu 32/14, Cherat 24/13, DI Khan City 34/20.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 0°c in Kalam.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Timergara Balakot From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

4 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

4 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

8 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan