Dry weather with chilly condition in hilly areas predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted dry weather over most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during morning and night hours.

It said that foggy conditions were expected at isolated places over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Peshawar. While dense fog in isolated packets over Rashakai to Swabi as well as over highway from Swabi to Jahangira in late night and early morning was also expected.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather prevailed in most districts of the province.

rainfall Recorded (in mm) during Last 24 hours at Different Station of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 30/15, Chitral 26/06, Timergara 28/11, Dir 28/11, Mirkhani 25/05, Kalam 22/00, Drosh 26/10, Saidu Sharif 28/08, Pattan 31/13, Malam Jabba 18/05, Takht Bhai 31/13, Kakul 25/08, Balakot 29/09, Parachinar 21/08, Bannu 32/14, Cherat 24/13, DI Khan City 34/20.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 0°c in Kalam.

