Dry weather with chilly conditions in hilly areas predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while cold in the hilly areas.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) and Highways in late night and morning. Travelers on Motorway and highways were advised to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded in millimeters at different stations of the KP was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 26/11, Chitral 23/02, Timergara 27/09, Dir 24/02, Mirkhani 23/05, Kalam 17/-02, Drosh 20/07, Saidu Sharif 24/06, Pattan 27/11, Malam Jabba 15/04, Takht Bhai 26/10, Kakul 20/05, Balakot 24/06, Parachinar 16/04, Bannu 26/10, Cherat 19/10, DI Khan City 27/14.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°c in Kalam.