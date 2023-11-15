Dry weather with chilly conditions in hilly areas to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly dry weather is expected over most districts of the province, while cold in the hilly areas.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in late night & morning hours. The center advised the travelers on Motorway and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 26/11, Chitral 22/02, Timergara 25/07, Dir 24/02, Mirkhani 23/04, Kalam 17/-02, Drosh 22/07, Saidu Sharif 24/06, Pattan 28/10, Malam Jabba 15/04, Takht Bhai 26/09, Kakul 21/05, Balakot 23/06, Parachinar 19/04, Bannu 28/10, Cherat 19/09, DI Khan City 28/14.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°c in Kalam.

APP/vak