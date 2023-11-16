Dry weather with chilly conditions in hilly areas predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that mainly dry weather is expected over most districts of the province, while cold in the hilly areas.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in late night & morning hours. The center advised the travelers on Motorway and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 28/10, Chitral 21/03, Timergara 26/07, Dir 25/03, Mirkhani 25/03, Kalam 18/-01, Drosh 21/08, Saidu Sharif 26/05, Pattan 27/11, Malam Jabba 15/04, Takht Bhai 29/09, Kakul 22/05, Balakot 25/06, Parachinar 19/04, Bannu 29/10, Cherat 18/08, DI Khan City 29/12.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -01°c in Kalam.