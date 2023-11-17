Open Menu

Dry Weather With Chilly Conditions In Hilly Areas To Prevail In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Dry weather with chilly conditions in hilly areas to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly dry weather is expected over most districts of the province, while cold in the hilly areas.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in late night & morning hours. The center advised the travelers on Motorway and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 27/10, Chitral 24/02, Timergara 27/07, Dir 25/02, Mirkhani 24/03, Kalam 18/-02, Drosh 20/08, Saidu Sharif 25/05, Pattan 28/09, Malam Jabba 15/04, Takht Bhai 27/08, Kakul 22/05, Balakot 25/06, Parachinar 22/04, Bannu 29/10, Cherat 19/09, DI Khan City 29/13.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°c in Kalam.

