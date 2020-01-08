Dry weather with cool night forecast for city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Office on Wednesday forecast dry weather with cool night for the metropolis during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature of 23 to 25 and the minimum 09 to 11, respectively, degrees Centigrade is expected in the port city over the next 24 hours, with 75 to 85 per cent humidity in the morning.

Dry weather with cold night and misty or foggy morning is likely to prevail in upper and central parts of Sindh, whereas hazy or misty morning is expected elsewhere in Sindh during the next 24 hours.