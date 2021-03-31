UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather With Gusty Wind Forecast For KP

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Dry weather with gusty wind forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Met Office on Wednesday forecast dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with gusty winds in Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan divisions during the next 24 to 48 hours.

It said that thunderstorms and rain were also expected at a few places in districts Chitral and Upper Dir during the period.

The weather remained dry across the province during last 24 hours with minimum temperature recorded as 1C in Kalam.

The minimum temperature at different districts of the province was recorded as: Peshawar 17C, DI Khan 19, Bannu 9, Dir 6, Chitral 7, Malamjaba 5, Parachinar 4 and Saidu Sharif 11.

