Dry Weather With Gusty Winds Forecast For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted dry weather with chances of gusty winds in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
