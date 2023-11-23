Open Menu

Dry Weather With Isolated Light Rain, Snowfall On Hills Predicted For KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that mainly dry weather was expected over most districts of the province, while cold would prevail in the hilly areas.

It said that isolated light rain and snowfall was expected over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and Khyber districts.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) and Highways in late night and morning hours. The Center advised the travelers on Motorway and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 26/08, Chitral 24 and 03, Timergara 25 and 05, Dir 25 and 02, Mirkhani NA 03, Kalam 19 and -01, Drosh 22 and 07, Saidu Sharif 24 and 05, Pattan 27 and 08, Malam Jabba 17/06, Takht Bhai 24 and 06, Kakul 23 and 05, Balakot 25 and 06, Parachinar 19 and 05, Bannu 27 and 09, Cherat 21 and 09 and DI Khan City 27 and 11, respectively.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -01°c in Kalam.

APP/vak

