Dry weather with isolated rain in Upper Chitral, Dir predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted mainly dry weather over most districts of the province, while cold in upper parts with isolated rain in Upper Chitral and Upper Dir during evening and night.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in late night & morning hours. The centre advised the travellers on motorways and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province.

Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 25/09, Chitral 23/02, Timergara 24/06, Dir 23/01, Mirkhani 24/04, Kalam 18/-02, Drosh 24/07, Saidu Sharif 23/03, Pattan 24/08, Malam Jabba 14/04, Takht Bhai 26/07, Kakul 19/05, Balakot 23/05, Parachinar 22/08, Bannu 27/09, Cherat 21/09, DI Khan City 27/11.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°c in Kalam

