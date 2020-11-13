Dry winter season to impact crop cultivation in Rain fed areas: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The experts on Friday warned that dry winter season would impact wheat cultivation and other Rabi crops in rain fed areas of the country.

Senior Scientific Officer at Global Impact Change Studies Centre (GCISC) and Agro-climatologist Dr Arif Goheer told APP that the time of sowing Rabi crops in Pakistan as compared to Eastern Punjab (India) started in mid October.

Pakistan, he said, during the Rabi season of cultivation, was divided into three zones namely Rain fed zone, semi-arid zone and third zone which was wheat-cotton belt.

Dr Arif Goheer mentioned that wheat cultivation was linked to cotton price as if farmers would get good price for cotton yield then they were going to cultivate wheat.

He added that for the past four years the country was getting winter rainfall at its time whereas in the recent years a shift in weather pattern was observed with slow onset of rainfall.

The third agricultural zone was least impacted due to the slow spike of winter season which was going dry, he added, Arid and Semi-Arid areas were also less affected due to vast canal system and tube well networks.

However, the rain fed areas mainly Jhelum, Chakwal and others were going to bear the burden of disturbed weather patterns.

Enunciating, the effects of dry weather on rain fed area crops, Dr Arif Goheer said healthy seed growth was related to vegetative growth of the seed that was sinking with fertilizer used during first rainfall after sowing.

He added that the peak concern during this phenomenon was germination of seed which would get disturbed owing to no rainfall at the desired time.

He added that since wheat was largely cultivated in the rain fed zone due to no rainfall since October wheat cultivation might decline.

Dr Goheer mentioned that rice harvest was going on which lead to the soil preparation for sowing of wheat seeds and was delayed due to the prevailing weather.

The Agro-climatologist informed that if the soil preparation time lapsed and government did not offer lucrative prices for wheat then it would also reduce wheat cultivation whereas farmers would shift to other crops than wheat.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director Dr Khalid Malik was of the view that wheat sowing was an ongoing process whereas due to shift in weather pattern there was prolonged sowing in central Punjab.

He added that wheat crop required water after 1st week of sowing and in case of dry December like the month of October and November then it would cast major impact on all Rabi crops.

