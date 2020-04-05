Dr.Yasmin apprises CM about coronavirus measures

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office here on Sunday and highlighted measures adopted by Chinese doctors and specialists for prevention and treatment of coronavirus.

She gave a detailed briefing about the Chinese model geared to overcome coronavirus pandemic.

Usman Buzdar directed to undertake all necessary measures to ensure successful implementation of Chinese model for overcoming the infectious disease.

Chief Minister maintained that Punjab would incorporate Chinese steps as a part of SOPs being undertaken for curbing the spread of coronavirus pandemic. He reiterated that advice and suggestions of Chinese doctors will be given due preference while treating affected patients.