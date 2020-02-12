Dr.Yasmin, others meet Chief Minister Punjab

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Vice-Chairman Punjab Social Protection Authority Ali Asjad Malhi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Vice-Chairman Punjab Social Protection Authority Ali Asjad Malhi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

The chief minister directed to provide necessary resources for the provision of best healthcare facilities and termed the Sehat Insaf Card program as a flagship initiative of the PTI government. He said that 3.25 crore destitute people would benefit from it and it was sanguine that needy patients were benefiting from the facility of free treatment from best private hospitals.

The chief minister said the government had brought ease in the lives of the citizens while the past governments created problems for them.

Meanwhile, Ehsas Punjab Program was an important step towards fulfilling the agenda of change, which would decrease the problems of the common man by providing necessary assistance, he said and added that in fact, Ehsas Punjab Program was a beautiful combination of altruism and care.

The chief minister said that instructions had been issued for setting up one-window welfare counters at e-khidmat centres for destitute women, children and elderly citizens. Various services of Punjab Social Protection Authority would be provided through these counters, he added.