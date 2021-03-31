(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.4 degree centigrade and 18.6 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 50 per cent at 8 am and 13 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:03 am and set at 18:34 pm tomorrow.