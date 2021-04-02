(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of Dust Raising Winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33.4 degree centigrade and 17.6 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 56 percent at 8: a.m. and 15 percent at 5: p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:01 a.m/ and set at 18:35 p.m. tomorrow.