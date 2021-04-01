UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry weather With Chances Of Dust Raising Winds Forecast For The City

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Dry weather with chances of dust raising winds forecast for the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.3 degree centigrade and 18.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 46 percent at 8 am and 13 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:02 am and set at 18:34 pm tomorrow.

Recent Stories

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

9 minutes ago

Oman reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

40 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

54 minutes ago

Shurooq announces season of fun for children, fami ..

55 minutes ago

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

1 hour ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.