MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.3 degree centigrade and 18.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 46 percent at 8 am and 13 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:02 am and set at 18:34 pm tomorrow.