DS assigned to look after charge of AS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Secretary (Admn-I) was assigned to look after the charge of Additional Secretary (Technical), in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect till further orders.

It was revealed in the notification issued by Health Ministry Sindh here on Friday.

If further said that Deputy Secretary (Admn-I), Mansoor Ali Wassan was holding the charge of the post of Deputy Secretary (Technical / Public Health), Health Department, Government of Sindh.