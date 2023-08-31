Open Menu

DS Bids Adieu To Railway Employee Longo

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 10:41 PM

DS bids adieu to railway employee Longo

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Quetta Farid Ahmad on Thursday said his department was utilizing all available resources to provide cheap travel facilities to passengers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Quetta Farid Ahmad on Thursday said his department was utilizing all available resources to provide cheap travel facilities to passengers.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized on the occasion of the retirement of railway employee Abdul Hameed Longo.

Pakistan Muslim League-N central senior leaders Chaudhry Naeem Karim, Javed Khan, Arshad Yousafzai and others also highlighted the performances of employees and congratulated Abdul Hameed Longo on his retirement.

On this occasion, DME Muhammad Imran Mengal, DAO Muhammad Ishtiaq Mohnid, Raja Parvez, Muhammad Kashif, Aamir Saeed, Muhammad Arshad Gujjar, Javed Ahmad Khan Muhammad Yasin Gujjar, Ashraf Javed Kurd and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Muslim All Employment

Recent Stories

RAK Police arrests gang for phone fraud, scams

RAK Police arrests gang for phone fraud, scams

13 minutes ago
 Governor for constructing dams to overcome water s ..

Governor for constructing dams to overcome water scarcity

5 minutes ago
 Interior Minister seeks briefing to cope smuggling ..

Interior Minister seeks briefing to cope smuggling of goods

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Madressatul Islam University to celebrate 13 ..

Sindh Madressatul Islam University to celebrate 139th Foundation Day on Friday

7 minutes ago
 Religious scholars condemn blasphemous incidents, ..

Religious scholars condemn blasphemous incidents, call for united action

7 minutes ago
 Heartbroken by loss of nine valiant soldiers in Ba ..

Heartbroken by loss of nine valiant soldiers in Bannu: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul- ..

7 minutes ago
Anti-malaria spray drive launched to control disea ..

Anti-malaria spray drive launched to control diseases in Lasbela

2 minutes ago
 Arbitration Law Review Committee holds 2nd meeting ..

Arbitration Law Review Committee holds 2nd meeting

2 minutes ago
 SMBBMU holds maiden Oral Health Research Conferenc ..

SMBBMU holds maiden Oral Health Research Conference

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to intensify crackdown agains ..

Commissioner directs to intensify crackdown against quacks

2 minutes ago
 US stocks shrug off sticky inflation data, Europe ..

US stocks shrug off sticky inflation data, Europe mixed

3 minutes ago
 Paris fumigates for tiger mosquitoes as pest sprea ..

Paris fumigates for tiger mosquitoes as pest spreads in Europe

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan