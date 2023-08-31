DS bids adieu to railway employee Longo

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Quetta Farid Ahmad on Thursday said his department was utilizing all available resources to provide cheap travel facilities to passengers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Quetta Farid Ahmad on Thursday said his department was utilizing all available resources to provide cheap travel facilities to passengers.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized on the occasion of the retirement of railway employee Abdul Hameed Longo.

Pakistan Muslim League-N central senior leaders Chaudhry Naeem Karim, Javed Khan, Arshad Yousafzai and others also highlighted the performances of employees and congratulated Abdul Hameed Longo on his retirement.

On this occasion, DME Muhammad Imran Mengal, DAO Muhammad Ishtiaq Mohnid, Raja Parvez, Muhammad Kashif, Aamir Saeed, Muhammad Arshad Gujjar, Javed Ahmad Khan Muhammad Yasin Gujjar, Ashraf Javed Kurd and others were also present.