UrduPoint.com

DS, CM's Aide Calls On KP Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

DS, CM's aide calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Revenue, Taj Muhammad Tarand Wednesday called on KP Acting Governor, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and informed him about problems of his area.

He discussed problems of Battagram confronted by people living in Battagram and its adjoining areas.

Speaking on the occasion, KP governor assured CM's aide of taking measures to address the problems and issues of people.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker (DS) KP Assembly, Mahmood Jan also met with Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and discussed current political situation and government affairs.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Government

Recent Stories

US congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on Imran Khan

US congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on Imran Khan

17 minutes ago
 LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

2 hours ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

3 hours ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.