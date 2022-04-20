PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Revenue, Taj Muhammad Tarand Wednesday called on KP Acting Governor, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and informed him about problems of his area.

He discussed problems of Battagram confronted by people living in Battagram and its adjoining areas.

Speaking on the occasion, KP governor assured CM's aide of taking measures to address the problems and issues of people.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker (DS) KP Assembly, Mahmood Jan also met with Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and discussed current political situation and government affairs.