DS C&W inspects maintenance work of road in RYK

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Deputy Secretary (DS) Communication and Works (C&W) South Punjab Syed Waseem Hasan inspected the maintenance work of the road from Rahim Yar Khan Nore Wali Railway Crossing to Sadiqabad.

SDO Highways Rahim Yar Khan briefed about the details of the project.

He said that the maintenance work of the 19.

73 km long road is being completed with an estimated cost of more than Rs 955 million.

Deputy Secretary Communication and Works (Admin) South Punjab Syed Waseem Hasan reviewed the development work. He directed that all the construction works should be completed on time.

He said that no compromise must be made on quality so that people of the area can benefit from the road for a longer time.