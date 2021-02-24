UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DS, DIG Railways Visit Police Lines Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

DS, DIG Railways visit Police Lines Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul and Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Pakistan Railways Police Shahzad Akbar paid a joint visit to Police Lines Karachi on Wednesday.

The visiting officers were holistically briefed about the issues being faced by the employees especially the anti-encroachment task force, said a news release.

The DS Karachi said that the anti-encroachment squad of Railways Police had been entrusted with the most important task so all their needs would be fully catered and be provided with the best available facilities.

The recent retrieval of a petrol pump at Shahrahe-Faisal, godown from a well-known brand at Jumma Goth and railways' precious land in ongoing anti-encroachment operations by the railways police were highly lauded by the visiting officers.

Prior to that DS Muhammad Hanif Gul also visited the Washing Line at Cantonment Station Karachi. He admired the round-the-clock services performed by the washing line staff and said that cleanliness in trains could highly improve the perception of the department among the public.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Petrol Police Visit All From Best

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

10 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

10 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

25 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

35 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

40 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.