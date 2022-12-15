DS directs officers to work enthusiastically for safe train operations

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway Multan Division, Hammad Hassan Mirza said Pakistan Railways (PR) staffers have to work enthusiastically to ensure safe train operations

Addressing a monthly meeting of divisional officers here on Thursday, he informed that the PR was going to operate more trains for which the staffers should work more actively to keep the train operation safe.

" We have to work harder and have to keep a close eye on the facilities provided in the trains besides track inspection.

" he noted.

It is our first duty to provide all the facilities to the passengers, The PR can progress by winning the trust of the passengers, he maintained.

The DS directed all the officers to report all the problems of their respective departments to him for immediate solution.

The officers concerned should also continue the crackdown regarding railway land retrieval and trespassing.

Mirza appreciated Deputy Director Land, Haji Muhammad and his team for retrieving land from grabbers