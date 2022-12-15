UrduPoint.com

DS Directs Officers To Work Enthusiastically For Safe Train Operations

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 11:01 PM

DS directs officers to work enthusiastically for safe train operations

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway Multan Division, Hammad Hassan Mirza said Pakistan Railways (PR) staffers have to work enthusiastically to ensure safe train operations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway Multan Division, Hammad Hassan Mirza said Pakistan Railways (PR) staffers have to work enthusiastically to ensure safe train operations.

Addressing a monthly meeting of divisional officers here on Thursday, he informed that the PR was going to operate more trains for which the staffers should work more actively to keep the train operation safe.

" We have to work harder and have to keep a close eye on the facilities provided in the trains besides track inspection.

" he noted.

It is our first duty to provide all the facilities to the passengers, The PR can progress by winning the trust of the passengers, he maintained.

The DS directed all the officers to report all the problems of their respective departments to him for immediate solution.

The officers concerned should also continue the crackdown regarding railway land retrieval and trespassing.

Mirza appreciated Deputy Director Land, Haji Muhammad and his team for retrieving land from grabbers

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Progress All From

Recent Stories

DC visits different areas of Nawabshah

DC visits different areas of Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 German Parliament Adopts Price Ceiling on Gas, Hea ..

German Parliament Adopts Price Ceiling on Gas, Heating, Electricity for Househol ..

2 minutes ago
 NCRC organizes 5th commission meeting of NCRC

NCRC organizes 5th commission meeting of NCRC

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Afghanistan to Inve ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Afghanistan to Investigate Attack on Hotel in Kab ..

4 minutes ago
 US Calls on UNSC Council to Add All Islamic State ..

US Calls on UNSC Council to Add All Islamic State Affiliates to Sanctions List - ..

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM condemns suicide attack in North Waziristan ..

AJK PM condemns suicide attack in North Waziristan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.