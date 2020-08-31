Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan, Shoaib Adil has directed all the officials to plant a sapling around railway stations existed in the division under 'one man one plant scheme'.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan, Shoaib Adil has directed all the officials to plant a sapling around railway stations existed in the division under 'one man one plant scheme'.

Chairing a monthly meeting of divisional officers at his office on Monday, he said railways employees should play their role for better future of the country by ensuring nurturing of the saplings planted by them.

He asked all officers and official to work with dedication for welfare of the department adding that they should remain motivated for safe journey of the train.

"We can put Railways on path of progress by winning the confidence of the passengers," the DS maintained.

He asked questions from the officers about their sections and issued directions for resolution of the problems.

He asked SP railways, Amjad Manzoor to continue operations against tress passers besides directing deputy director Property and Land, Abeera Sadaf to continue operations against land grabbers for retrieving railways land.

Deputy DS, Saima Bashir, DCO Hameed Ullah Lashari, DPO Nabeela Aslam, DAC Abeera Sadaf, DEN Abid Razzaq, DEM, M Imran and others attended the meeting.