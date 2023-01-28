DS inspects newly resumed Green Line Premium train suspended during floods

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Hammad Hassan Raza inspected the newly restored Green Line Premium Train, after suspension of five months due to floods.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique had inaugurated the restoration of the train operation.

The Green Line Premium Train was a good facility for the passengers. DS Hammad Hassan inspected the performance of ticket checking and TL Staff.

He directed staff to be polite in dealing with the passengers. Members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present. Meanwhile, local people expressed pleasure in the restoration of the Train and stated that it would surely facilitate them.