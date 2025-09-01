DS Inspects Relief Camp In Flood-hit Area
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Deputy Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Tayyab Khan on Monday conducted a detailed inspection
of a relief camp set up by the district administration in Talib Wala, a flood-affected area
in Kot Moman.
According to an official spokesperson, he reviewed the provision of food, clean water, medical facilities,
shelter, and other basic necessities to the affected families.
He appreciated the district administration's efforts in providing essential facilities to
the flood victims.
Tayyab Khan praised Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner
Muhammad Wasim for their tireless efforts in managing the relief operations.
He noted that the district administration's round-the-clock efforts had set up an effective relief system,
ensuring prompt assistance to the affected families.
"The rescue and relief operations will continue until the affected areas are fully restored", the DS
concluded.
