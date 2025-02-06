DS jail suspended for mismanagement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has set an excellent example of upholding merit by suspending Deputy Superintendent (DS), Executive District Jail Bhakkar, Tariq Mehmood, due to poor performance.

According to the orders issued by the Punjab Home Department, the officer was suspended for negligence, incompetence and mismanagement in duty.

The spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said that, under the directives of the Secretary Home, a team led by Additional Secretary Home (Prisons), Asim Raza, is conducting inspections of various jails. The Punjab Home Department has issued rules and regulations for the administration and management of all jails, and inspections are ongoing to ensure their implementation.

Due to poor management in District Jail Bhakkar, the department has issued suspension orders and directed the concerned officer to report to the Inspectorate of Prisons.