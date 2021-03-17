DS Karachi conducts 50 km inspection of railway track

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul Wednesday conducted 50 kilometers long inspection of railway track from Cantonment Station to Gaddar Station on motor trolly.

He was accompanied by the relevant divisional engineers and civil engineering staff, said a news release.

Inspection on motor trolley was conducted at a speed of 10 to 15 kilomteres per hour and it occupied the fundamental position in assessing the safety and fitness of railway track in different perspectives that primarily include: condition of rails and ballast, curves and bridges, alignment and joints, rough running and other related aspects.

The divisional superintendent also visited the en route railway's infrastructure at Drigh Road, Drigh Colony, Malir Halt, Malir Colony, Landhi, Bin Qasim, Jumma Goth, Badal Nala and Gaddar stations and examined the office record there.

"Providing safe and secure journey to the passengers remains the top most priority of Pakistan Railways and all the divisional officers must ensure the provision of the same in their domain," the divisional superintendent said.