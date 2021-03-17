UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DS Karachi Conducts 50 Km Inspection Of Railway Track

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

DS Karachi conducts 50 km inspection of railway track

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul Wednesday conducted 50 kilometers long inspection of railway track from Cantonment Station to Gaddar Station on motor trolly.

He was accompanied by the relevant divisional engineers and civil engineering staff, said a news release.

Inspection on motor trolley was conducted at a speed of 10 to 15 kilomteres per hour and it occupied the fundamental position in assessing the safety and fitness of railway track in different perspectives that primarily include: condition of rails and ballast, curves and bridges, alignment and joints, rough running and other related aspects.

The divisional superintendent also visited the en route railway's infrastructure at Drigh Road, Drigh Colony, Malir Halt, Malir Colony, Landhi, Bin Qasim, Jumma Goth, Badal Nala and Gaddar stations and examined the office record there.

"Providing safe and secure journey to the passengers remains the top most priority of Pakistan Railways and all the divisional officers must ensure the provision of the same in their domain," the divisional superintendent said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Road Same Bin Qasim Landhi Malir All From Top

Recent Stories

&#039;Year of the 50th&#039; : Continuing comprehe ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

44 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

45 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitari ..

1 hour ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

1 hour ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.